Videos, tactics and small-sided games ahead of Fiorentina

Video analysis, ball activations, tactics and small-sided games as part of an in-house tournament were all on the agenda on Thursday afternoon for Dejan Stankovic’s charges, with preparations continuing for the home meeting with Fiorentina on Sunday afternoon.

Andrea Conti, Ignacio Pussetto and Abdelhamid Sabiri trained individually, while Manuel De Luca and Harry Winks continued their recovery programmes.

The Blucerchiati will be back on Friday for a morning session at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco.