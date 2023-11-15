High intensity training matches and keep-aways, a new morning session on Thursday

Under the guidance of Andrea Pirlo, Sampdoria continues its training at the “Mugnaini” during the international break week. The blucerchiati without Daniele Ghilardi, Filip Stankovic and Petar Stojanovic due to national team commitments had a morning session training focusing on athletic activation, keep-aways, and high-intensity training matches on a reduced-size pitch. Valerio Verre has rejoined the team. Lorenzo Malagrida, Nicola Murru, and Estanislau Pedrola underwent individual work, while regenerative activities were scheduled for Fabio Borini, Andrea Conti, and Sebastiano Esposito. Tomorrow, Thursday, another morning training session is scheduled in Bogliasco.