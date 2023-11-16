Tactical training at “Mugnaini”, afternoon training session scheduled on Friday

Sampdoria continues its training in Bogliasco during the international break week. Without the national team players Daniele Ghilardi, Filip Stankovic and Petar Stojanovic, the blucerchiati trained this morning focusing on aerobic activation and technical drills. Sebastiano Esposito has returned to training with the group. Meanwhile, Lorenzo Malagrida and Estanislau Pedrola had individual sessions in the gym, with Nicola Murru also training on the field. Working sessions in the gym also for Fabio Borini and Andrea Conti, who was also involved in a training session on the field. Tomorrow, Friday, there will be an afternoon session at “Mugnaini”.