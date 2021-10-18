U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Gallery: Cagliari 3-1 Sampdoria

Photogallery

18 October 2021
Ore 15:14

Category

Other news

Serie A TIM: Sampdoria v Udinese gallery

Serie A TIM: Sampdoria v Udinese gallery

3 October 2021 Photogallery
Serie A TIM: Juventus v Sampdoria gallery

Serie A TIM: Juventus v Sampdoria gallery

26 September 2021 Photogallery
Gallery: Sampdoria v Napoli

Gallery: Sampdoria v Napoli

23 September 2021 Photogallery