The inauguration of Sampdoria’s HQ in Bogliasco

The new U.C. Sampdoria headquarters in Bogliasco has finally become a reality. Since November 20th, the blucerchiati headquarters has moved to Via Cavour, joining the historic sports center “Mugnaini” and the Academy residence in the eastern Genova municipality.

Ribbon. Tonight, 1.387 square meters of modernity and design spread over three floors were inaugurated to the media. The inauguration ribbon was cut by the shareholder Matteo Manfredi together with the board member Raffaele Fiorella, Banca Ifis president and main sponsor Ernesto Furstenberg Fassio, Bogliasco’s Mayor Luca Pastorino, and former Minister of Defence Roberta Pinotti.

Team. Representing the first team were the head of performance Nicola Legrottaglie, the sporting director Andrea Mancini, the team manager Lorenzo Ariaudo, the captain Nicola Murru, and the vice-captain Valerio Verre. For Samp Women, Bianca Fallico, Kerttu Karresmaa, Elisabetta Oliviero, and Alice Söndergaard were present.