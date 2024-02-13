Strength and training matches, Wednesday a new morning session

Sampdoria continues its preparation for Saturday’s upcoming home match against Brescia at the “Ferraris”. The morning session led by Andrea Pirlo and his staff at the “Mugnaini” was based on strength at the gym, athletic activation on the main field, and a training matches tournament on the upper field.

Individuals. For the first part of the session, Leonardo Benedetti, Nicola Murru, Pajtim Kasami, and Gerard Yepes worked with the rest of the group before continuing their respective recovery programs for managing the overload. Individual recovery session for Fabio Borini, Andrea Conti, Sebastiano Esposito, Samuel Ntanda, Estanislau Pedrola, and Ronaldo Vieira. Tomorrow, Wednesday, a new training session is scheduled.