Sights set on Spezia

The Sampdoria players were put through a tough session at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco on Wednesday as the countdown to the Friday evening clash with Spezia at the Ferraris continues.

Roberto D’Aversa and his staff took a morning session that kicked off with high-intensity fitness work, followed by technical drills and a small-sided game.

Ernesto Torregrossa trained with his team-mates as normal, while the players who were heavily involved against Cagliari were replaced by Primavera players Luigi Aquino, Lorenzo Di Stefano, Matteo Esposito, Francesco Migliardi, Simone Pozzato and Gerard Yepes Laut.

Mikkel Damsgaard and Ronaldo Vieira continued their recovery programmes, while Mohamed Ihattaren was not at the training ground.

Another morning session is scheduled for Wednesday.

