27-man squad for Palermo v Sampdoria

At the end of the morning training session at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco, Andrea Pirlo announced the list of 27 blucerchiati called up for the match against Palermo, scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, at the “Barbera” (20.30 CEST) and valid as the Serie BKT 2023/24 first playoffs match. Here’s the complete list.

Goalkeepers: Ravaglia, Stankovic, Tantalocchi.

Defenders: Barreca, Conti, Depaoli, Ferrari, Ghilardi, Giordano, González, Leoni, Murru, Piccini, Stojanovic.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Benedetti, Darboe, Girelli, Kasami, Ricci, Verre, Vieira, Yepes.

Forwards: Álvarez, Borini, De Luca, Esposito.

