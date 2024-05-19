Time for farewells in Bogliasco: break time for Samp

The 2023/24 season of Sampdoria has officially ended. The team, the staff, the technical and sports management, and everyone who works closely with the group gathered in the morning at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco for a final farewell. On this occasion, coach Andrea Pirlo thanked everyone, reiterating his pride in the important season achieved despite the numerous difficulties. It was time for hugs and goodbyes after the break time and the group photo. The next appointment is in July for those who will remain with the team.