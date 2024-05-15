Minus two to Palermo’s match, final training on Thursday

Minus two days to Palermo-Sampdoria. Under the Boglisco’s rain, the blucerchiati continued their preparation for the Serie BKT 2023/24 preliminary round of the playoffs scheduled for Friday evening at “Barbera” (20.30 CEST).

Program. After an initial phase of activation in the gym, on the main field of the “Mugnaini”, Andrea Pirlo and his staff led a session based on warm-up, possessions, tactical exercises, and finishing on target. Stefano Girelli ended the session early due to muscle discomfort. Individual training for Nicola Murru, therapies for Estanislau Pedrola. Tomorrow, Thursday, the final training is scheduled in Bogliasco followed by the coach’s press conference (12.45 CEST) and the departure by charter flight to Sicily.