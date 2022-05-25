Primavera 1: Cagliari reach semi-finals at Samp’s expense

The Stadio Ricci in Sassuolo remains haunted for Sampdoria. After finishing sixth in the Primavera 1 TIMVISION, Felice Tufano’s side were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Cagliari and bid farewell to the dream of reaching the Final Phase to crown the Scudetto winner.

Despite dominating most of the first half, Samp fell behind on 41 minutes when Zito Luvumbo broke away from Francesco Migliardi, headed into the box and slotted a left-footed shot past the onrushing Ivan Saio.

The Blucerchiati made a strong start to the second start and had a golden chance to equalise when a penalty was awarded for a foul on Lorenzo Di Stefano in the box, but Simone Trimboli’s right-footed spot kick was parried by Andrea D’Aniello.

The equaliser eventually arrived in stoppage time when Di Stefano drew Samp level. Unfortunately, it was too little too late, as the Sardinians qualified by virtue of finishing higher in the league standings.

Cagliari 1-1 Sampdoria (HT: 1-0)

Scorers: Luvubo 41, Di Stefano 90+1.

Cagliari (4-3-3): D’Aniello; Zallu, Palomba (Vitale 46), Obert, Secci; Cavuoti (Schirru 75), Conti, Del Pupo (Tramoni 59); Carboni (Kourfalidis 59), Luvumbo, Desogus (Caddeo 82).

Subs not used: Lolic, Masala, Corsini, Pulina, Vinciguerra, Astrand, Sulis.

Coach: Agostini.

Sampdoria (3-5-2): Saio; Paoletti, Aquino (Bianchi 70), Bonfanti; Malagrida (Samotti 80), Trimboli (Pozzato 80), Yepes, Bontempi (Chilafi 55), Migliardi; Montevago, Di Stefano.

Subs not used: Tantalocchi, Zorzi, Polli, Porcu, Catania, Bonavita, Musso.

Coach: Tufano.

Referee: Cavaliere.

Assistants: Regattieri and Pedone.

Fourth official: Gigliotti.

Added time: 4+6.

Attendance: 1,000.

Pitch: average condition.