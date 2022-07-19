U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Primavera training starts in Bogliasco

Under the orders of coach Felice Tufano, Sampdoria Primavera returned to the training ground in Bogliasco this week as they prepare for the upcoming season. The squad will train for two straight weeks on the artificial pitch at 3 Campanili before returning to Casa Samp, the official Academy headquarter. Monday saw the team get started with their programme, enjoying running exercises and technical and tactical drills.

