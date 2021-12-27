U.C. Sampdoria statement, 27 December 2021

On Monday evening the U.C. Sampdoria S.p.A. shareholders’ meeting reconvened to continue discussing the items on the agenda, which began on 24 December.

At the end of the meeting, having considered the recommendations made and thanking all parties for their contribution to this transition for the club, majority shareholder Sport Spettacolo Holding S.r.l. appointed a new board of directors comprising Marco Lanna (president), Alberto Bosco, Gianni Panconi and Antonio Romei.