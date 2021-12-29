U.C. Sampdoria statement, 29 December 2021

The first meeting of the new U.C. Sampdoria board of directors took place on Wednesday.

A remote meeting was held in order to identify the priorities for the board to work on. Board members Marco Lanna (president), Alberto Bosco, Gianni Panconi and Antonio Romei, and an audit committee made up of Marcello Polio, Antonio Cattaneo and Massimiliano Quercio were in attendance.

With regard to the distribution of mandates and power, the board meeting was adjourned until early 2022.