U.C. Sampdoria statement, 1 January 2022

U.C. Sampdoria can confirm that two players have returned positive results from COVID-19 tests taken in the last few days: Tommaso Augello and Wladimiro Falcone. Both are vaccinated and asymptomatic and have not had direct contact with other members of the team. They are currently self-isolating and will be retested in the coming days.

The club has informed the local health authorities and is following all the guidelines.