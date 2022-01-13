U.C. Sampdoria statement, 13 January 2022

With regard to comments made by Mohamed Ihattaren to Dutch newspaper Telegraaf, U.C. Sampdoria refutes all of the accusations, which are fanciful and completely baseless.

The club has always fulfilled its obligations as the player decided to leave Genoa without any authorisation. There were never any disagreements with a team-mate or member of the coaching staff.

U.C. Sampdoria therefore reserves the right to protect its image and take action in the appropriate forums for the damage incurred by the player not being available entirely of his own volition.