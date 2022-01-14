Lanna: “Presidency a decision taken from the heart”

Securing Samp’s place in Serie A, financial stability, and fostering a sense of belonging. These were the three clear points president Marco Lanna’s gave out in his first press conference. His mission is clear and transparent, as was the decision which led him to accept the Sampdoria presidency. “When Gianluca Vidal asked me I made myself available, because the club was going through a hard time,” commented Lanna. “I’ve always faced problems in my life, such as in 2001, when I came back because we were potentially going to get relegated to Serie C. My heart told me to come back. I’d like to ask everyone involved at Sampdoria to put their personal gripes to one side and look towards the future together. We need to secure our place in Serie A.”

The president was keen to underline a fundamental aspect: “Another personal goal I have is to bring the fans closer to the club. I’m working on understanding what were the reasons behind this disconnect. I’d like Sampdoria to become a big family once more, like the one that raised me. I never expected to become president by looking back at me as a child, who then went on to play for the club. When I was given the role I felt both joy and fear; yet now the fear is gone, with adrenaline in its place. The only emotion I feel is joy when it comes to doing something for a team that I have always loved and for whom I have played.”

Regarding his specific duties, the Sampdoria president explained: “As part of my role I will be supervising the sporting side of the club. Antonio Romei, Daniele Faggiano, and Carlo Osti will work in this area as well. It will be a team effort. I don’t want to put an end date on my mandate, because for me the most important thing is to achieve the goals I’ve set myself.”