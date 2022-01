U.C. Sampdoria statement, 14 January 2022

U.C. Sampdoria is delighted to announce that, as of today, Carlo Osti will resume the role of Technical Director having addressed the differences which resulted in the period of suspension that began on 1 October 2021.

The longstanding Samp director will continue to give the club his ever-appreciated experience, commitment and professionalism with renewed enthusiasm and togetherness.