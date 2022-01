Sabiri joins on initial loan

U.C. Sampdoria is pleased to announce the acquisition of Abdelhamid Sabiri on an initial loan from Ascoli Calcio 1898 F.C. The deal includes an option to make the transfer permanent which will become an obligation if certain conditions are met.

The 25-year-old midfielder was born in Goulmima, Morocco on 28 November 1996 and has represented Germany at U21 level.