Sampdoria winter 2022 transfer round-up

Full details on Sampdoria’s transfer activity in the winter 2022 window.

New signings

Andrea Conti (defender, born 1994) from A.C. Milan on deal permanent.

Giangiacomo Magnani (defender, born 1995) from Hellas Verona F.C. on loan with an option to make the deal permanent

Tomas Rincon (midfielder, born 1988) from Torino F.C. on a one-year loan deal

Abdelhamid Sabiri (midfielder, born 1996) from Ascoli Calcio 1989 F.C. on loan with an option to make the deal permanent

Stefano Sensi (midfielder, born 1995) from Internazionale F.C. on a one-year loan deal

Vladyslav Supriaha (forward, born 2000) from Futbol’nyj Klub Dynamo Kyïv on loan with an option to make the deal permanent

Departures

Silva Adrien (end of contract)

Antony Angileri to A.C.R. Messina on a one-year loan deal

Julian Chabot to 1. F.C. Köln on loan with an option and/or obligation to make the deal permanent

Riccardo Ciervo to A.S. Roma (end of loan period)

Fabio Depaoli to Hellas Verona F.C. on a loan deal

Radu Dragusin to Juventus F.C. (end of loan period)

Tommaso Farabegoli to Ancona-Matelica on a loan deal

Mohamed Ihattaren to Juventus F.C. (end of loan period)

Nik Prelec to N.K. Olimpija Ljubljana on a one-year loan deal

Ernesto Torregrossa to Pisa S.C. on loan with an option and/or obligation to make the deal permanent transfer

Valerio Verre to Empoli F.C. on loan with an option and/or obligation to make the deal permanent transfer