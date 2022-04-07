We learn at the stadium: the 18th edition kicks off with Giovinco

After two seasons without any such initiatives due to the global pandemic, it was time for Impariamo allo stadio to return to UC Sampdoria for boys and girls from local primary schools in Genoa, with the aim of showcasing the founding values of football: education and fair play. The format for the 18th edition included a tour of the Ferraris through which young students are able to find out about various aspects of football, with additional scope for learning thanks to the club’s connection with the Italian Referees’ Association and local police force.

Time in the stands, dugout, dressing room and press room were all part of the extensive tour of Marassi, including areas that are usually kept behind closed doors away from fans.

Four classes from Govi, Santa Maria Immacolata and Papa Giovanni XXIII schools took part in the first event of its kind in 2022, with the pupils asking guest of honour Sebastian Giovinco a host of questions. The forward told fascinating anecdotes from his long playing career, signed autographs and posed for selfies with the children.