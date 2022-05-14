Scudetto and Wembley legends to attend Samp v Fiorentina

Those who make history become legends. Sampdoria are launching their Hall of Fame Legends initiative to celebrate those who have made their mark on the club’s history, from its inception in 1946 to today.

This trip down memory lane will get under way on Monday 16 May at the Ferraris before Sampdoria face Fiorentina in the league. Club president Marco Lanna has spearheaded the initiative and is its principal advocate. He will lead many former players from the historic 1990/91 and 1991/92 seasons through the red towers of the stadium on Monday as they enter the Hall of Fame. They have been invited to Genoa for this special occasion.

Lanna passionately explained the motivation behind the initiative. “There’s no future without history and it’s for this reason that we care deeply about this project. Anyone who has worn this jersey knows what it means to be part of the Blucerchiati and they will always carry that with them.

“We decided to launch this initiative in a significant game for all of us in order to feel even more unified, stronger and all part of the Sampdoria family. On Monday, some of my former colleagues will be at the stadium to be close to the team and the fans: the more the merrier.”

Commencing with the Scudetto-winning Legends and the European Cup finalists in Wembley, we start on a journey towards shared memories and belonging which we invite fans to join us on. They will be able to vote and more, as they too have been protagonists in the great history of this most special club.