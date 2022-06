Six youth players pen new contracts

U.C. Sampdoria can announce that the following youth players have recently signed contract extensions:

– Luigi Aquino until 30 June 2024;

– Daniele Montevago until 30 June 2025;

– Simone Napoli until 30 June 2023;

– Ivan Saio until 30 June 2024;

– Alfonso Sepe until 30 June 2024;

– Marco Somma until 30 June 2024.