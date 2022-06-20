Workshop Sponsor 2022: a day with Samp partners

The UC Sampdoria Workshop Sponsor returned on Thursday. This year’s event, which was organised by the club’s marketing department, was held at the splendid golf and tennis centre in Rapallo. A day dedicated to the club’s sponsors was kicked off by president Marco Lanna and a warm welcome by Fabrizio Pagliettini, the head of the coastal golf centre.

Marketing director Marco Caroli presented the club’s activities to those in attendance, summing up the achievements from last season, before introducing a plethora of guests. Stefano Deantoni (marketing director at Infront), Carmelo Carbotti (head of strategic marketing and the research office at Banca Ifis), Claudia Ghiso (CEO of Incentivi Italia) and Elizabeth Rosser Boiardi (IB diploma programme coordinator at the International School in Genoa) all made contributions through their wide-ranging experience. After the panel, guests enjoyed an outdoor lunch and a thrilling footgolf match.