De Bernardin, Clemente and Di Salvatore join first-team technical staff

U.C. Sampdoria can confirm that Michele De Bernardin (goalkeeper coach), Raffaele Clemente (assistant goalkeeper coach) and Alcide Di Salvatore (match analyst) have joined the technical staff of the first team.

Meanwhile the contracts of Fabrizio Lorieri, Daniele Battara and Sergio Spalla have been terminated by mutual consent.