Sampdoria send condolences on the loss of Yelena Boskov

Intellectual and journalist Yelena Boskov sadly passed away in Novi Sad. She was the wife and loyal partner of almost 60 years of Vujadin Boskov, the coach who brought the Blucerchiati their greatest success.

The two met in Serbia in July 1954 and their relationship spanned Vujke’s travels around Europe, including stints in Genoa in the 60s, 80s and 90s. Their love story is one of a close bond, and as they both rest in peace 68 years since their first encounter, they can be reunited once more.

President Marco Lanna and the entire club send their heartfelt condolences to their daughter Aleksandra and the Vegezzi Boskov family.