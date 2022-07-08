Stoppa pens new deal

U.C. Sampdoria have announced that Matteo Stoppa has signed a new contract with the club.

The 21-year-old Italian joined Samp in 2020 but has since spent two seasons out on loan. His first was at Pistoiese in 2020/21, a campaign in which he played 29 times and scored twice, and his second was at Juve Stabia in 2021/22. This season proved to be his best yet; Stoppa played 34 games and found the net 11 times.

He has now put his name on the dotted line with Samp which sees him tied to the club until 30 June 2025.