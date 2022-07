Askildsen pens new deal before joining Lecce on loan

UC Sampdoria is pleased to confirm that Kristoffer Askildsen has renewed his contract with Sampdoria.

Everyone at the club is thrilled that the midfielder, who has 33 appearances and one goal to his name in Samp colours, has a new deal that runs until 30 June 2026.

Askildsen has moved on loan to US Lecce, who have an option to buy him while the Blucerchiati also have a counter-option.