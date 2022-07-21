DR to be Sampdoria’s sleeve sponsor for the 2022/23 season

U.C. Sampdoria and DR Automobiles Groupe will continue their collaboration for the 2022/23 season, as the club and Italian car manufacturer have decided to renew their partnership. Last season, it was EVO, one of the brands in the group, that got the spot, but this year it is the turn of DR, the historic brand of DR Automobiles Groupe, which will feature on the sleeve of the Blucerchiati shirts.

Director of Communications and Marketing at DR Automobiles Groupe, Massimo di Tore, shared his joy at the continued partnership. “We decided to continue working with Sampdoria because we were really happy with the sponsorship deal last year with EVO. We believe that this new path we’ve taken with the club will bring great results. For this reason, we decided to put our DR logo on the best shirt in the world. We are also convinced that this sponsorship will contribute to further strengthening the market position of the whole group, which already recorded a 169% increase in the first half of 2022.”

DR Automobiles Groupe has recently launched two new brands, Sportequipe and ICKX, adding to DR and EVO while targeting a higher price range. There are lots of new products in the pipeline: in particular for DR, DR 3.0 and DR 7.0 are set to be launched before the end of 2022. The Marassi Stadium will certainly be the perfect setting for unveiling their new SUVs.