Renewal and loan as La Gumina joins Benevento

UC Sampdoria is pleased to announce that Antonino La Gumina has extended his contract with the club.

The forward, who has made 16 appearances and scored one goal for the Blucerchiati, is now set to stay with Samp until 30 June 2026.

The club can also confirm that La Gumina has agreed to join Benevento Calcio on loan for the upcoming season with an option to buy.