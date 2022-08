Djuricic is back at Samp!

U.C. Sampdoria have announced that they have signed Filip Djuricic on a permanent deal. The 30-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the club with the club having the option to extend the deal by a further year.

Djuricic had previously starred for Samp between 2016 and 2018, featuring 20 times for the club.