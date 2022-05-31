U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Sampdoria Goal Collection: relive all the Serie A 2021/22 goals

Sampdoria’s 2021/22 Goal Collection is ready: you can rewatch all 46 goals in 12 jam-packed minutes! The action starts with Maya Yoshida’s goal against Inter before sending you on a fast-paced trip down memory lane right until Abdelhamid Sabiri’s pinpoint effort against Fiorentina. You can enjoy great strikes from Antonio Candreva, Francesco Caputo, Manolo Gabbiadini, Fabio Quagliarella and many others. You’ll find all this on our social media accounts so you can savour all the best moments of the season, which saw us enjoy a deserved happy ending.

