Italy rugby star and Samp fan, Bruno: “It’s a dream to play at the Marassi”

Pierre Bruno, a rugby star from Sestri Ponente in Genoa and huge Sampdoria fan, will be taking to the pitch at the Marassi on Saturday at 14:00 CET as Italy face South Africa in their Autumn Nations Series test match. “It’s going to be an incredible feeling, playing for the national team in my city, at the Ferraris, where I used to go as a kid to support Sampdoria. It’s a dream come true.”

The 26-year-old, who now plays for Zebre Parma, explained how he fell in love with the Blucerchiati. “My passion for the greatest team in the world was instilled in me by my Grandad and cousin. My idols were Flachi and Pazzini. I still watch some videos of them on YouTube. After trying to play football, I caught the rugby bug at school. It took me away from Genoa, but Samp always remain in my heart.”