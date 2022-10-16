Samp Women fall to Juve

Despite a great first-half display from the Blucerchiate, a series of missed chances meant that they fell to a heavy defeat to Juve. Antonio Cincotta’s side created lots of great opportunities in the first 40 minutes but failed to capitalise on any of them. Juventus, on the other hand, were clinical and had no such trouble when the opportunities arose. A brace from Amanda Nilden and goals from Barbara Bonansea and Sofia Cantore left Sampdoria ruing their mistakes, but they will have to put this defeat behind them as they look ahead to next week’s clash with Fiorentina.

Sampdoria 0-4 Juventus (HT: 0-2)

Goalscorers: Nielden 40, Bonansea 44, Nielden 77, Cantore 81.

Sampdoria (4-3-2-1): Odden; De Rita, Spinelli, Pisani, Giordano (Oliviero 69); Re, Rincon (Cuschieri 71), Regazzoli (Baldi 63); Seghir (Fallico 46), Gago; Tarenzi (Cedeno 46).

Subs not used: Tampieri, Conc, Battistini, Pettenuzzo.

Coach: Cincotta.

Juventus (4-3-3): Peyraud-Magnain; Nilden, Gama, Salvai, Boattin (Lenzini 60); Caruso, Rosucci, Grosso (Zamanian 75); Cernoia (Duljan 69), Girelli (Cantore 69), Bonansea (Bonfantini 60).

Subs not used: Aprile, Lundorf, Sembrandt, Gunnarsdottir.

Coach: Montemurro.

Referee: Fiero.

Assistants: Ricciardi, Voytyuk.

Fourth official: Maresca.

Bookings: Cedeno 48, Giordano 61.

Added time: 0+4.