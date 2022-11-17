U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Pettenuzzo: “I became part of a big family”

Tecla Pettenuzzo is one of the new faces of Sampdoria Women in this 2022/23 season. The central defender, born in Vicenza in 1999, settled in right away with the Blucerchiate. “I became part of a big family, which is united and cohesive, where you can grow and improve every day. My team-mates welcomed me really warmly and we got on right away.

“We started really well, getting three wins in three, and then our level dropped a bit, losing three consecutive matches. We face Roma on Saturday, my former team, so it will be a special match. It will be emotional for me, but I’ll always give everything for this team.”

