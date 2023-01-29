Samp Women lose heavily at Juventus

The Sampdoria women’s side lost 5-0 to Juventus on Sunday afternoon, with the hosts inspired by Cristiana Girelli, who scored a hattrick. Antonio Cincotta’s team got off to the worst possible start on 2 minutes, when Girelli finished clinically after Lineth Beerensteyn’s first effort was saved, and found themselves 2-0 down before the 20-minute mark when Sofia Cantore lifted the ball over Kirvil Odden. After the break, Girelli found the back of the net twice more, scoring either side of Arianna Caruso’s strike.

Juventus 5-0 Sampdoria (HT: 2-0)

Scorers: Girelli 2, 55, 65, Cantore 18, Caruso 63.

Juventus (3-4-3): Aprile; Gama, Sembrant (1′ s.t. Salvai), Rosucci; Lenzini (18′ s.t. Pfattner), Caruso (18′ s.t. Cernoia), Pedersen, Boattin; Beerensteyn, Girelli (35′ s.t. Duljian), Cantore (35′ s.t. Nystrom).

Subs not used: Forcinella, Lundorf, Grosso, Bonfantini.

Coach: Montemurro.

Sampdoria (4-3-3): Odden; De Rita (28′ s.t. Seghir), Pettenuzzo, Pisani, Giordano; Prugna (18′ s.t. Regazzoli), Re (38′ s.t. Čonč), Fallico; Cuschieri (18′ s.t. Panzeri), Tarenzi (18′ s.t. Lopez), Cedeño.

Subs not used: Tampieri, Fabiano, Battistini, Taleb.

Coach: Cincotta.

Referee: Gianquinto.

Assistants: Pinna, Carella.

Fourth official: Saffioti.