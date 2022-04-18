Flachi comes home to promote his new biography: Una Vita Rovesciata

Francesco Flachi headed back to Genoa for the presentation of his biography, which is titled Una Vita Rovesciata (“the overhead kick life”). The former Samp number 10 had plenty of admirers come to see him at SampCity and the Ferraris where he signed copies of his book, posed for selfies and had hugs with supporters.

Relive all the excitement with Flachigol himself in this emotional video.