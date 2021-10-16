U19s denied a point by late Juve goal

Sampdoria U19s were cruelly denied a point they had deserved as Juventus struck at the death to clinch a 1-0 victory in the Primavera league on Saturday.

Felice Tufano’s boys might even have felt hard done by with a draw after a scintillating second half that saw both sides hit the woodwork and Sampdoria have a penalty saved.

Instead it was Bianconeri substitute Bayron Strijdonck who seized the opportunity to grab the spoils on the stroke of stoppage time and send the Blucerchiati back to Genoa empty-handed.

Juventus 1-0 Sampdoria (HT 0-0)

Scorer: Strijdonck 90.

Juventus (4-3-1-2): Senko; Savona, Fiumanò (Dellavalle 46), Nzouango, Mulazzi; Maressa, Omic, Turicchia (Iling 76); Bonetti (Galante 58); Turco (Strijdonck 86), Hasa (Sekularac 76).

Subs not used: Scaglia, Citi, Cerri, Rouhi, Doratiotto, Ledonne, Mbangula.

Coach: Bonatti.

Sampdoria (3-5-2): Esposito; Mane, Aquino, Bonfanti; Somma (Bianchi 78), Bontempi (Chilafi 63), Paoletti, Pozzato, Migliardi; Polli (Leonardi 63), Di Stefano (Montevago 88).

Subs not used: Tantalocchi, Samotti, Montevago, Dolcini, Perego, Porcu, Lika, Poli.

Coach: Tufano.

Referee: Perenzoni (Rovereto).

Assistants: Feraboli (Brescia) and Ravera (Lodi).

Booked: Bonfanti 26, Turco 84. Paoletti 90+4.

Added time: 0+5 minutes.

Pitch: artificial.