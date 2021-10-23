U19s beat Cagliari in eight-goal thriller

Felice Tufano’s Primavera boys got their first home win of the season on the board at the end of an epic encounter with Cagliari which saw the teams share eight goals.

The first half saw the Sardinian visitors twice take the lead with Sampdoria restoring parity on both occasions – first through Migliardi and then Bonfanti – before Leonardo finished off a team move just before the interval to give the Blucerchiati a 3-2 lead at the midway point.

Di Stefano struck 10 minutes into the second period to make it 4-2 but Zallu then reduced the arrears for the visitors. However, Polli netted Doria’s fifth just minutes after making his entrance to finally wrap up the scoring: 5-3 to Samp.

Victory takes Tufano’s side up to seven points in the table, one behind their next opponents Torino, who they will face on 1 November.

Sampdoria 5-3 Cagliari (HT 3-2)

Scorers: Yepes Laut OG 12, Migliardi 20, Manca (pen) 25, Bonfanti 41, Leonardi 45, Di Stefano 55, Zallu 65, Polli 70.

Sampdoria (3-5-2): Esposito; Samotti, Aquino, Bonfanti, Paoletti, Trimboli (Porcu 59), Yepes Laut (Bontempi 59), Pozzato (Chilafi 88), Migliardi; Leonardi, Di Stefano (Poli 88), Leonardi (Polli 69).

Subs not used: Tantalocchi, M. Sepe, Dolcini, Perego, Bianchi, Catania, Lika.

Coach: Tufano.

Cagliari (4-2-3-1): D’Aniello; Zallu, Palomba, Iovu, Astrand; Conti (Vinciguerra 61), Kourfalidis; Tramoni (Masala 57), Schirru, Desogus; Manca (Pulina 70).

Subs not used: Fusco, Carboni, Caddeo, Vitale, Vinciguerra, Pintus, Sulis, Secci.

Coach: Agostini.

Referee: Bitonti (Bologna).

Assistants: Tagliaferri (Faenza) and Merciari (Rimini).

Booked: Conti 7, Bonfanti 22, Samotti 39, Trimboli 51, Tramoni 53.

Added time: 1+5 minutes.

Pitch: artificial.