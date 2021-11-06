Primavera get back to winning ways against Pescara

Sampdoria Under-19s bounced back from their recent defeat to Torino with a 2-0 win over Pescara in Bogliasco on Saturday.

Somma got the opener inside the first ten minutes when he angled his finish past the visiting keeper from inside the box.

Di Stefano thought he’d made it 2-0 shortly after the restart but it was ruled out for offside.

Pescara were handed a gilt-edged opportunity to level the scores when Mane brought down Blanuta in the area and the ref pointed to the spot. However, Saio guessed the right way and saved to keep our advantage intact.

With ten minutes left on the clock, Polli made sure of the points when he latched onto the loose ball and slotted home after Lucatelli’s botched attempt to claim the ball from Di Stefano.

It was the perfect way to go into the break and prepare for the Genoa derby on Saturday 20 November.

Sampdoria 2-0 Pescara (HT 1-0)

Scorers: Somma 9; Polli 79.

Sampdoria (3-5-2): Saio; Mane, Aquino, Bonfanti; Somma, Paoletti, Bontempi (Malagrida 46), Pozzato (Chilafi 89), Migliardi; Di Stefano, Leonardi (Polli 46).

Subs not used: Tantalocchi, Napoli, M.Sepe, Dolcini, Montevago, Porcu, Perego, Gaffi, Poli.

Coach: Maroni.

Pescara (4-3-3): Lucatelli; Staver (Stampella 85), Sakho (Colazzilli 74), Scipione, Longobardi; Dagasso (Mehic 74), Kuqi (Calio 74), Sanogo; Sayari Kais (Patane 30), Blanuta, Delle Monache.

Subs not used: Servalli, Palmentieri, Dieye Baka, Colarelli, Galfano, Savarese.

Coach: Iervese.

Referee: Di Francesco (Ostia Lido).

Assistants: Salvalaglio (Legnano) and Biffi (Treviglio).

Booked: Di Stefano 4, Sanogo 36.

Added time: 1+4 minutes.

Pitch: artificial.