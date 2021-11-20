U19s hit four in derby win

Felice Tufano’s Under-19s recovered from conceding an early goal to defeat city rivals Genoa 4-2 in the Primavera 1 league on Saturday.

Gjini put the hosts in front with barely a minute on the clock but Di Stefano soon restored parity when he headed in Montevago’s cross.

Montevago then scored a header of his own to complete the turnaround before Paoletti made it 3-1, with Malagrida providing both assists.

Montevago continued to make a nuisance of himself after the break and forced a handball in the box by Gjini. Aquino slotted home from 12 yards to make it four.

Genoa substitute Sahli reduced the arrears with 20 minutes remaining and the Rossoblu then upped the intensity seeking a route back into the game, but the Blucerchiati defence stood firm to claim the derby spoils.

Genoa 2-4 Sampdoria (HT 1-3)

Scorers: Gjini 1, Di Stefano 5, Montevago 18, Paoletti 27, Aquino 62 (pen), Sahli 69.

Genoa (3-4-2-1): Corci; Dellepiane (Boiga 78), Bolcano, Gjini; Vassallo (Ghigliotti 54), Biaggi (Lipani 78), Sadiku, Boci; Accornero, Besaggio; Bamba (Sahli 54).

Subs not used: Mitrovic, Ascioti, Cenci, Cagia, Le Mura, Bornosuzov, Marcandalli, Magliocca.

Coach: Chiappino.

Sampdoria (3-5-2): Saio, Mane (Samotti 84), Aquino, Bonfanti; Malagrida (Bianchi 78), Bontempi (Chilafi 90+2), Paoletti, Pozzato, Somma; Montevago, Di Stefano (Polli 84).

Subs not used: Tantalocchi, Migliardi, Napoli, Dolcini, Perego, Leonardi, Porcu, Catania.

Coach: Tufano.

Referee: Giordano (Novara).

Assistants: Cavallina (Parma) and Pascali (Bologna).

Booked: Paoletti 21, Bonfanti 34, Somma 43, Biaggi 53, Aquino 80.

Sent off: Somma 90+10.

Added time: 2+8 minutes.

Attendance: approx. 600.

Pitch: artificial.