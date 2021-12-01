Primavera TIMVISION Cup: Samp see off Torino

Samp needed extra time to overcome Torino 3-2 in the end Felice Tufano’s Sampdoria Primavera won their round of 16 match in the TIMVISION Cup. They will now face Atalanta in the quarter-finals.

In what was a topsy-turvy game Samp just about managed to beat Torino. Having gone into the half-time break 1-0 up it seemed that the second half would be relatively straightforward. However a flurry of three goals in 14 minutes saw the game turned on its head, and the game was taken to extra time. It took a strike by Malagrida in the seventh minute of extra time to seal the win for Tufano’s side, who are already looking ahead to their clash with Atalanta in the quarters.

Sampdoria 3-2 Torino

Goals: 19 Bontempi; 65 Rosa, 77 Di Stefano, 79 Akhalaia; 7 AET Malagrida.

Sampdoria (3-5-2): Saio; Samotti (57 Migliardi), Aquino, Mane (67 Napoli); Somma (16 AET Porcu), Malagrida, Paoletti, Bontempi, Bianchi (67 Pozzato); Montevago (74 Perego), Polli (74 Di Stefano).

Substitutes: Tantalocchi, M. Sepe, Dolcini, Chilafi, Catania, Poli.

Coach: Tufano.

Torino (4-3-3): Vismara; Dellavalle, Amadori, Anton, Angori (8 AET Gyimah); Antolini (46. Garbett), Savini (65. Akhalaia), Lindkvist; Caccavo (65 Ansah), Rosa (74. Reali), La Marca (46 Baeten).

Substitutes: Fiorenza, Gyimah, Sassi, Rettore, Chiarlone, Giorcelli, Gheralia.

Coach: Coppitelli.

Referee: Rinaldi.

Assistants: Moroni and Asciamprener Rainieri.

Note: Garbett sent off in extra time for protesting having already picked up a yellow card in the first half. Bontempi, Angori, Amadori, Lidkvist, Baeten, Dellavalle, Di Stefano, and Vismara were booked. Attendance: 100.