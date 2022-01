Primavera postponements

Serie A has postponed Matchday 15 of Primavera 1 TIMVISION and the quarter finals of the Primavera TIMVISION Cup.

Samp were due to face Lecce on Sunday 9 January at Heffort Sport Village in Parabita and Atalanta on Thursday 13 January, yet Felice Tufano’s boys’ games have now been moved to a as-yet-to-be-confirmed later date.