Qatar 2022: Sabiri’s Morocco finish fourth

Abdelhamid Sabiri’s Morocco have finished the 2022 World Cup in fourth place after Croatia edged the third-place play-off 2-1 on Saturday.

The Samp midfielder started the game at Khalifa International Stadium in Ar-Rayyan, where Josko Gvardiol’s opener (7) was cancelled out by Achraf Dari (9) in the first few minutes.

Mislav Orsic (42) scored what proved to be the winner shortly before the interval.

Sabiri was replaced by Ilias Chair at half time after a decent 45 minutes.

Despite the defeat, Morocco have done their nation proud and made history as the first African team to reach the World Cup semi-finals.