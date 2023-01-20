Malagrida and Montevago strike as U19s beat Inter

Sampdoria Primavera secured three big points in their bid for survival as they beat Inter 2-1 in Bogliasco on Friday.

The Blucerchiati took an early lead when Migliardi’s corner was headed in at the back post by Malagrida.

Ten minutes later Malagrida turned provider when he crossed for Montevago to double the advantage.

The Blucerchiati saw out the first half with relative ease and continued to defend tidily after the break until a rare mistake let in Martini to halve the deficit.

The goal didn’t unhinge Sampdoria, however, and they kept battling for every ball, barely giving Inter another look in as they held on for a crucial win.

Sampdoria 2-1 Inter (HT 2-0)

Scorers: Malagrida 6, Montevago 15, Martini 63.

Sampdoria (3-4-1-2): Tantalocchi; Lotjonen (Peretti 17), Aquino, Miettinen; Porcu (Savio 69), Uberti, Cecchini, Migliardi; Malagrida; Montevago, Ivanovic (Conti 69).

Subs not used: Zorzi, Scardigno, Pellizzaro, Pozzato, Polli, Ntanda, Straccio, Leonardi.

Coach: Tufano.

Inter (4-3-3): Botis; Fontanarosa, Di Pentima, Pelamatti, Nezirevic (Dervishi 86); Kamate (Esposito 73), Stankovic, Martini (Andersen 73); Owusu (Di Maggio 86), Zuberek, Iliev.

Subs not used: Calligaris, Tommasi, Guercio, Grygar, Stabile, Bonavita, Sarr, Biral, Stante.

Coach: Chivu.

Referee: Giordano (Novara).

Assistants: Festa (Avellino) and Pizzoni (Frattamaggiore).

Booked: Nezirevic 28, Aquino 49, Martini 69.

Added time: 1+5 minutes.

Attendance: 150 approx.

Pitch: artificial.