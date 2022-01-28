Di Stefano and Montevago seal victory for U19s at Lecce

Sampdoria U19s made it a perfect start to the new year as they came from behind to win 3-1 at Lecce in Primavera 1 TIMVISION Week 15.

Gonzalez opened the scoring for the home side midway through the first half but the lead didn’t last long as six minutes later Di Stefano made the most of goalkeeping error to tie the scores at 1-1.

After the restart, Di Stefano exploited another defensive error to turn in Pozzato’s centre, before substitute Montevago made sure of the points by notching the third in stoppage time.

Victory sees the Blucerchiati move into fifth place awaiting results elsewhere. They’ll be back in action on Tuesday when Fiorentina visit Bogliasco.

Lecce 1-3 Sampdoria (HT 1-1)

Scorers: Gonzalez 26, Di Stefano 32, Di Stefano 59, Montevago 90+2.

Lecce (4-2-3-1): Samooja; Lemmens (Russo 77), Hasic, Torok, Nizet; Gonzalez, Vulturar (Marti 85); Daka, Johannsson (Coqu 77), Scialanga (Salomaa 65), Carrozzo.

Subs not used: Bufano, Dima, Pascalau.

Coach: Grieco.

Sampdoria (3-5-1-1): Saio; Villa, Bonfanti, Migliardi; Somma, Pozzato (Pozzato 84), Yepes, Sepe, Bianchi (Samotti 80); Chilafi; Di Stefano (Montevago 84).

Subs not used: Tantalocchi, Gentile, Malagrida, Dolcini, Leonardi, Porcu, Catania, Vitale, Musso.

Coach: Tufano.

Referee: Ancora (Roma 1).

Assistants: Bianchi (Pistoia) and De Vito (Naples.

Booked: Lemmens 63.

Added time: 0+4 minutes.

Attendance: 150.

Pitch: artificial.