U19s come from behind to beat Inter

Our Primavera boys produced a fabulous second-half performance to seal a memorable away win at Inter on Friday.

The hosts started on the front foot and threatened to run away with it as Jurgens and Iliev both struck to put them 2-0 up inside the opening 20 minutes.

However, Sampdoria managed to muster a response and pulled one back when Pozzato turned in the rebound after Volpato’s header had come off the woodwork.

Tufano used the break to switch formation and make a couple of substitutions and one of these – Montevago – headed in the equaliser just five minutes after the restart.

The balance had shifted in Samp’s favour now and we kept piling on the pressure. When Di Stefano was brought down midway through the half, Yepes was handed the chance to complete the turnaround and the captain duly obliged from 12 yards.

The Nerazzurri threw caution to the wind in the dying stages but were unable to break through as Doria held on to rack up a fourth consecutive win, which puts them level on 28 points with Inter.

Inter 2-3 Sampdoria (HT 2-1)

Scorers: Jurgens 10, Iliev 18, Pozzato 25, Montevago 50, Yepes 65 (pen).

Inter (4-3-1-2): Botis; Silvestro, Hoti (28′ s.t. Matjaz), Fontanarosa, Pelamatti (Fabbian 61); Grygar, Sangalli, Peschetola (F. Carboni 61); V. Carboni (Casadei 69); Iliev, Jurgen (Abiuso 61).

Subs not used: Rovida, Basti, Andersen, Dervishi, Owusu, Peretti, Kamate.

Coach: Chivu.

Sampdoria (3-5-1-1): Saio; Villa (Montevago 46), Paoletti (Musso 84), Bonfanti; Somma, Pozzato (Chilafi 76), Yepes, Sepe (Bonavita 46), Migliardi; Malagrida (Samotti 63); Di Stefano.

Subs not used: Tantalocchi, Bontempi, Dolcini, Bianchi, Leonardi, Porcu, Catania, Musso.

Coach: Tufano.

Referee: D’Eusanio (Faenza).

Assistants: Nigri (Trieste), Sprezzola (Mestre).

Booked: Fontanarosa 40, Paoletti 60, Bonfanti 69.

Added time: 0+5 minutes.

Attendance: approx. 250.

Pitch: fair.