Samp youth triumph over Napoli

Felice Tufano’s Sampdoria overcame a tough encounter against Napoli through two excellent strikes at Bogliasco in Matchday 19 of Primavera 1 TIMVISION 2021/22

Samp started off on the front foot, keen to impose themselves. It wasn’t belong that the first chance fell to the hosts, with Montevago’s effort finding the corner after eight minutes when he made the most of Di Stefano’s lovely pass. Napoli were already up against the ropes; Samp nearly doubled their lead through Yepes after a quarter of an hour of play, yet Boffelli was equal to the Spaniard’s attempt. Further chances game through Malagrida and Sepe later on in the half, but the home side went into the break just the one goal to their name.

Samp were left to rue having not sealed the game in the first half. Napoli came out of the blocks following the half time interval rejuvenated and ready for battle and found an equaliser through Cioffi on the 64th minute. Coach Tufano responded by making a series of changes: Samotti, Bonavita, Sepe and Leonardi all entered the fray with the aim of freshening things up and turning the tide. Indeed in was a substitute Leonardi who proved to be Samp’s saviour; striking home with only minutes to play and sending the home side into raptures. The game ended on a sour note with two dismissals: firstly coach Frustalupi was dismissed for protesting before substitute Samotti saw red for a rash challenge on Ambrosino. Samp went on to see out the match and claim a 2-1 victory over Napoli.

Sampdoria 2-1 Napoli (HT 1-0)

Goals: 8 Montevago (S), 64 Cioffi (N), 86 Leonardi (S).

Sampdoria (3-5-2): Saio; Paoletti, Bonfanti, Migliardi; Malagrida (67 Bonavita), Pozzato, Yepes (67 Samotti), Sepe (74. Bontempi), Somma (80 Leonardi); Di Stefano, Montevago.

Unused substitutes: Tantalocchi, Villa, Dolcini, Bianchi, Porcu, Catania, Vitale, Musso.

Coach: Tufano.

Naples (3-4-2-1): Boffelli, Mane Balla (81 Hisay), Barba, Costanzo; Acampa (56 Giannini), Saco, Toccafondi (57 Spavone), Di Dona (62 Marchisano); D’Agostino (81 Vergara), Ambrosino; Cioffi.

Unused substitutes: Rendina, Pesce, Pontillo, Mercurio.

Coach: Frustalupi.

Referee: Di Graci.

Assistants: Ravera and Moroni.

Notes: Frustalupi and Samotti sent off. 2+5 minutes of added time.