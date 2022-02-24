Spirited Samp knocked out of Primavera TIMVISION Cup

Despite goals from Bontempi and Di Stefano and a great first half performance by Tufano’s Samp side it wasn’t enough to reach the following round of the Primavera TIMVISION Cup.

The home side got off to a good start and took the lead after only three minutes through Bontempi who capitalised on uncertainty in Atalanta’s defence to fire past Sassi. Samp were well on top and came close to doubling their advantage after 18 minutes who missed the target from his headed attempt. Numerous other chances fell their way before De Nepoti equalised for the visitors just before the break.

Just as in the first half there a goal soon after the sides left their dressing rooms; it was De Nepoti again who put Atalanta 2-1 up just 60 seconds into the second period. In what was a frenetic and exciting period Sidebe then increased Atalanta’s advantage after 67 minutes before Di Stefano quickly replied for Samp, giving them hope. This was quickly dashed as only four minutes later Renault put the game out of Tufano’s side’s reach from the penalty spot.

The cup dream is over and Samp turn their attention back to the league. They face Bologna in a tricky away match this coming Sunday.

Sampdoria 2-4 Atalanta (HT 1-1)

Scorers: Bontempi 1, De Nipoti 41, De Nipoti 46, Sidibe 68, Di Stefano 69, Renault 72 (pen).

Sampdoria (3-5-2): Saio; Paoletti (66 Somma), Bonfanti, Samotti; Malagrida, Sepe, Yepes (70 Bonavita), Bontempi (55 Pozzato), Bianchi (55 Migliardi); Di Stefano, Montevago (70 Leonardi).

Substitutes: Tantalocchi, Villa, Napoli, Dolcini, Chilafi, Saragò, Porcu.

Coach: Tufano.

Atalanta (3-5-2): Sassi; Del Lungo, Berto (46 Zuccon), Ceresoli; Renault (86 Giovane), Panada, Chiwisa, Sidibe, Bernasconi; Pagani (78 Oliveri), De Nipoti (83 Cisse).

Substitutes: Dajcar; Hecko, Fisic, Omar, Stabile, De Palma.

Coach: Brambilla.

Referee: Delrio

Assistants: Spagnolo and Lisi

Booked: Bonfanti, Sidibe, Di Stefano, Zuccon, De Nipoti, Panada

Added time: 0+5

Attendance: Approx. 50

Pitch: Synthetic