Chilafi and Yepes clinch Samp Primavera a point at Bologna

Sampdoria Primavera showed an innate ability to dig in and never give up at the Stadio Galli in Bologna, as Felice Tufano’s side came from behind twice with ten men to earn a precious point through goals by Ardijan Chilafi and Gerard Yepes.

It was an uphill struggle from the early stages, as Antonio Raimondo got the better of Ivan Saio on seven minutes, but it could’ve been worse heading into the interval if the shotstopper hadn’t done brilliantly to deny Marco Somma.

Having been cautioned in the first half, Daniele Montevago received a second booking with 55 minutes on the clock. Sampdoria responded well as Chilafi struck a volley to beat Nicola Bagnolini in the Bologna goal, but were only on level terms for a couple of minutes before Kasper Paananen broke on the counter and got the better of Saio.

Remarkably, with 94 minutes on the clock, Chilafi won a penalty that Yepes converted to earn Samp a hard-earned point.

Bologna 2-2 Sampdoria (HT: 1-0)

Scorers: Raimondo 7; Chilafi 73, Paananen 75, Yepes 90+4 (pen).

Bologna (3-5-2): Bagnolini; Stivanello, Amey; Motolese (Mercier 58); Wallius Kalle, Raimondo (Cupani 89), Pyyhtia, Urbanski (Bynoe 85), Annan; Rocchi (Paananen 58), Pagliuca (Pietrelli 89).

Subs not used: Dranzini, Cavina, Sakho, Corazza, Cossalter, Wieser, Lahdenmaki.

Coach: Vigiani.

Sampdoria (3-5-2): Saio; Villa (Leonardi 76), Bonfanti, Migliardi; Somma (Malagrida 58), Paoletti, Yepes, Pozzato (Bonavita 58), Bianchi (Chilafi 46); Montevago, Di Stefano.

Subs not used: Tantalocchi, Napoli, Bontempi, Sepe, Dolcini, Catania, Vitale, Musso.

Coach: Tufano.

Referee: Costanza.

Assistant: Pellino

Sent off: Montevago 55.

Booked: Motolese 29, Villa 50, Anna 51, Mercier 73.

Added time: 1+4.

Attendance: around 200.

Pitch: decent condition.